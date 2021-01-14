CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A day camp employee is accused of sexually assaulting children and teens at the Pony Patch at Doolittle Ranch in Chaffee County in August 2020. Now the Colorado Bureau of Investigation wants parents to talk to kids who went to the ranch — or had any contact with 21-year-old Herbert Scott.
Scott, 21, is now facing nine counts of sexual assault on a child by one in position of trust. Scott has also been charged with two counts of obscenity.
The victims’ ages range from nine to 18.
“Because of the nature of the investigation and juvenile involvement, very few details are available at this time,” investigators stated.
CBI agents are asking families to speak with their children who may have been in contact with Scott at the camp or other locations, and to call (719) 539-5299 to report any inappropriate behavior that may have occurred.
Scott is set to appear in court on Feb. 4.