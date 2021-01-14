AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Aurora Police Department is asking for help identifying a man accused of assaulting a gas station employee. Investigators said the suspect attacked staff at the gas station after he was asked to put on a face mask.
Around 10:45 a.m. on Jan. 4, officers said the suspect walked into the Sinclair gas station located at 14401 East 6th Avenue. Investigators released surveillance images of the suspect.
One employee suffered a serious injury to their face, police said. The suspect fled the scene in a blue Audi A Series with a temporary tag.
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).