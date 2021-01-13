(CBS4) — Video taken as rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol appears to show an Olympic gold medalist, who lives in Colorado, inside the Rotunda. Video shared by a Townhall Media reporter shows a tall, bearded man, in a blue Team USA jacket, among the rioters trying to push past Capitol police on Jan. 6. Several former teammates identified the man as swimmer Klete Keller, according to the swimming news site SwimSwam.
Trump supporters fought back after Capitol Police moved in to retake the Rotunda. pic.twitter.com/4e7mNyqWZy
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021
The man believed to be Keller can be seen from :12-:30 in the video tweeted by reporter Julio Rosas.
Keller was part of the U.S. swim team at the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Olympics.
Keller was part of the the 4X200m freestyle relay team with Michael Phelps, Ryan Lochte and Peter Vanderkaay that won gold, and beat the world record, at the 12th FINA World Swimming Championships in Melbourne in 2007.
According to ESPN, Keller most recently worked as a real estate agent in Colorado Springs with the agency Hoff & Leigh — but his profile has been removed from their site.
All of Keller’s social media accounts have been deleted and he has not released a statement.
We have not heard anything about a potential arrest.
