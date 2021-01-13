DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Avalanche fans don’t need to be told how good Nathan MacKinnon is. But a reminder of how good seems appropriate before the Avs kickoff their season Wednesday night against the Blues.

NHL.com posted a story about the top 10 players in the league and MacKinnon checked in at 2nd. NHL Network analyst Ken Daneyko is a big fan of the Avs center saying, “He separates himself from his opponent as good as any player in the National Hockey League. … You’ve got to love everything about Nathan MacKinnon. … Fun player to watch. He is worth the price of admission every night.”

Last season MacKinnon ranked 5th in the league in points and notched a point in 53 of the Avs 69 games. He was at his best in postseason where he led all players in playoff points with 25 (9 goals, 16 assists) when the Avs were eliminated in 7 games by the Dallas Stars.

Head Coach Jared Bednar joined Romi Bean on Xfinity Monday Live and was asked if MacKinnon is at his peak or continuing to get better.

“Every time I think that he is at his peak we see a new level from him,” said Bednar. “I would say the best hockey I’ve seen from him was in the bubble last year when it really mattered. He really elevated his game.”

So who ranks ahead of the Avs superstar? That honor belongs to Edmonton’s Conor McDavid. The Oilers center has ranked either first or second in points in each of the last 4 seasons.