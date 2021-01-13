DENVER (CBS4)– Twelve of Denver’s 13 City Councilmembers have reimbursed the city a total of $22,284.15 for furlough days in 2020. The 13th member says she donated her equivalent pay to organizations that address homelessness and hunger issues.
The councilmembers agreed to the furlough days in 2020 as a show of support for city workers who were mandated to take eight furlough days as a cost-saving measure due to the revenue shortfall brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Denver City Charter does not allow changes to the salaries of elected officials, so the alternative was for the councilmembers to reimburse the City’s general fund for the equivalent of eight days of salary.
CBS4 followed up to see if the councilmembers came through. They did.
City records obtained by CBS4 show all 12 reimbursed the general fund by Dec. 31, 2020.
Council member Candi CdeBaca refused to reimburse the city but instead, her office said she donated equivalent furlough salary dollars to organizations in her district that are dedicated to addressing homelessness and hunger issues.