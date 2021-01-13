CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Students at the University of Colorado Boulder will return to in-person learning on Feb. 15, officials announced on Wednesday. The spring semester officially starts on Thursday.

Courses designated as remote will not change for the semester.

“Beginning the semester remotely gives us the best opportunity to prepare for a positive in-person experience and avoid back and forth shifts that created uncertainty in the fall,” said Russell L. Moore, Provost of University of Colorado Boulder.

Students will be able to move back into dorms by appointment starting Feb. 7.

