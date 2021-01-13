BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Students at the University of Colorado Boulder will return to in-person learning on Feb. 15, officials announced on Wednesday. The spring semester officially starts on Thursday.
Courses designated as remote will not change for the semester.
“Beginning the semester remotely gives us the best opportunity to prepare for a positive in-person experience and avoid back and forth shifts that created uncertainty in the fall,” said Russell L. Moore, Provost of University of Colorado Boulder.
Welcome back, Buffs! Spring semester starts tomorrow with remote and online classes for the first month. We look forward to in-person classes resuming on Feb. 15 as planned. Important operations updates, including move-in, testing and vaccines, are here: https://t.co/kASw6ZWOyF pic.twitter.com/1Ejy1RCcXc
— CU Boulder (@CUBoulder) January 13, 2021
Students will be able to move back into dorms by appointment starting Feb. 7.