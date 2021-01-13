(CBS4) — Ten U.S. Army nurses from Fort Carson are being deployed to California as part of a COVID-19 response operation.
“We are committed to supporting the whole-of-America response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson, commander, U.S. Army North (ARNORTH), the Joint Force Land Component Command (JFLCC) of U.S. Northern Command. “Our military medical personnel provided strong support to the state of California during the summer, and I know they will bring much needed relief to their civilian health care partners now.”
The four hospitals in California are Dameron Hospital in Stockton, Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Hospital in Lodi, Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton and Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.
In addition to this support to California, approximately 100 military medical personnel are currently working alongside civilian health care providers, helping treat COVID-19 patients in North Dakota, Wisconsin and in the Navajo Nation as part of the whole-of-America response to the pandemic.