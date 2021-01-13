(CBS4) — Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (CO-03) said Twitter randomly shut down her account, with no explanation. Boebert tweeted the claim Wednesday afternoon, saying the ban was lifted after it was reported by the media.
“They do this to thousands of conservatives every single day,” Boebert tweeted.
“When the press reported the ban, it was lifted. What about the thousands of Americans who have been banned and are never heard from again?” she added.
On Wednesday morning, Bree A Dial, Rome Correspondent for Newsmax, tweeted that Boebert’s personal account has been suspended from Twitter until Inauguration Day — with a screen shot that appeared to support the claim.
#BREAKING: Newly inducted Republican Congresswoman @LaurenBoebert’s personal account has been suspended from Twitter until Inauguration Day without any further explanation. pic.twitter.com/lU64sMxJUN
— Bree A Dail (@breeadail) January 13, 2021
Dial’s account is not verified by Twitter.
CBS4 was unable to independently confirm that Boebert’s account was temporarily restricted by Twitter.
Boebert has been criticized for tweeting the location of Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi during riots at the U.S. Capitol last week.
Boebert’s previous tweet was posted Tuesday, and stated: “Calling 75,000,000 Americans domestic terrorists is not unity.”
