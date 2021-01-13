LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– Overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, the CO 60 bridge over Interstate 25 will be closed between midnight and 4 a.m. to allow for the removal installation of concrete barriers and roadway striping. The closure will allow construction to continue on the North Express Lanes Project.
CO 60 east and westbound traffic will be detoured north on I-25 to CO 402 or south on I-25 to Colorado Highway 56. The frontage road closure between CO 56 and Weld County Road 46 will remain in effect.