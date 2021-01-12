Avalanche To Play Golden Knights At Lake Tahoe For NHL Outdoor SeriesThe Colorado Avalanche will play the Vegas Golden Knights on Feb. 20 on an outdoor rink set up at Edgewood Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada.

McKinley Wright IV Ties CU's Career Assists Record, Buffaloes Defeat UtahMcKinley Wright IV tied Colorado's career assists record and the Buffaloes rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat Utah 65-58 on Monday.

COVID In Adams County: School District Will Not Take Part In High School SportsIn just more than two weeks, high school athletes all over the state will begin Season B, except for those in one Adams County district.

GM Search: Broncos Interview 5 Candidates Over The WeekendThe Denver Broncos are spending the weekend searching for a new general manager.

Get To Know Some Possible Picks For The Broncos In First Round Of 2021 NFL DraftWith several holes needed to be filled on the roster, who will the Broncos will pick in the first round?

Dodgers Legend Tommy Lasorda Dies At 93: 'One Of The Most Memorable Personalities In Baseball History'Lasorda spent a staggering 71 seasons with the Dodgers organization. He managed the Dodgers from 1976 to 1996 and won two World Series titles in 1981 and 1988.