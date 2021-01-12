DENVER (CBS4) — A fire that broke out at a railyard near Interstate 25 and 6th Avenue forced closures that caused delays for drivers in Denver early Tuesday morning.
The Denver Police Department closed 6th Avenue in both directions near Osage Street a little before 4 a.m. A little later, the closure was extended to I-25 and Kalamath Street. Exits from I-25 to 6th Avenue were also closed.
The Denver Fire Department responded to the railyard at about 3:20 a.m. and found railroad ties and debris on fire. The fire department is working with Union Pacific to figure out what caused the fire. No structures were damaged.
The Colorado Department of Transportation said 6th Avenue was reopened at about 6:45 a.m.