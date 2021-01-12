Executive Bonuses Suspended At Denver HealthThe board overseeing Denver Health has suspended a controversial executive bonus program that sparked widespread criticism when it was revealed in a CBS4 Investigation last April.

COVID In Colorado: Senior Living Community In Lakewood Getting Cutting-Edge Clean Air SystemThe Ridge Pinehurst will be the first senior living community in Colorado to use the Auto-Cleaning Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization System throughout the entire community.

Many Coloradans 70 & Older Struggling To Find COVID VaccinesDon and Sue Romek are going to go the extra mile for a COVID-19 vaccine – a lot of them.

CU Researchers Help Deliver Cleaner Air To Denver SchoolsSome of the youngest students in Denver Public Schools returned to the classroom on Monday.

COVID In Pitkin County: Move To Level Red Creates ControversyPitkin County has 2,466 positive COVID-19 cases per 100,00 people - the second highest case count in the state, just behind Bent County.

COVID In Colorado: Frustration Grows Among 70+ Age Group Despite Effort To Distribute More VaccinesDespite the push to get more older adults vaccinated since Gov. Jared Polis gave priority to those 70 and up, there remains confusion about where to get vaccinated.