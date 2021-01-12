DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver Police Department needs help to identify the driver who hit a pedestrian on Federal Boulevard at 20th Avenue last week. The pedestrian was walking in the roadway at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The pedestrian suffered serious injuries.
The driver of the white Ford truck continued north on Federal Boulevard without checking on the pedestrian or calling police.
The truck would have damage to the driver’s side mirror.
Anyone with information about the suspect or vehicle is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. To be eligible for a $2,000 award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line.