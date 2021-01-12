LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Lakewood are investigating a deadly shooting involving an officer on Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened outside a home near a Big O Tires store and motel at the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Garrison.
At noon, Lakewood police said they got reports of an armed man trying to get into vehicles at Prestige Imports, behind the tire store. Officers searched the area and contacted the suspect outside a home nearby. They say he pointed a gun at police. That’s when officers shot and killed the man.
The suspect has not been identified.
Multiple police vehicles were outside the tire store when Copter4 flew overhead at 1:40 p.m.
Part of the parking lot was blocked with crime scene tape, along with the street between the store and the Homestead Motel next door, and part of a yard of a home nearby.
There were multiple evidence markers on the driveway next to the home and investigators appeared to be searching the yard.
No officers were hurt in the shooting.