DENVER (CBS4) — The Centers for Disease Control are now recommending that everyone 65 and older get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible, but here in Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis said the focus remains on getting people 70 and older vaccinated. Gov. Polis provided an update on Colorado’s vaccination plan during a virtual news conference on Tuesday — and health officials explained what seniors can do to make sure they get the vaccine as soon as possible.

If you are 70 or older and have not been contacted by your healthcare provider about getting the vaccine, you can go to the UCHealth website and create a My Health Connection account to be placed on the list to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when it is available for your phase, according to the state’s plan. You will automatically receive updates (via email and in the app) regarding the availability of the vaccine. In the next few days, a call center will be set up for those that don’t have access to a computer or the internet.

If you prefer to go through Kaiser Permanente, whether you are a member or not, you can register by filling out the COVID-19 Vaccine Sign-up. Once you sign up, you don’t need to take further action. They will notify you when vaccine supply is ready for you. Anyone can register now.

People can also go to the state website, covid19.colorado.gov, or your county’s website, for vaccine providers and information. You can also call 303-389-1687 or 877-462-2911.

The goal is to get Coloradans 70 and up fully inoculated by the end of February — but Polis said it depends on the ability of the federal government to provide enough doses.

“The frustrating thing is that there’s not enough vaccine to do it this week, to give everybody 70 [and up] a vaccine,” Gov. Polis said. “We get about 70,000, a week. There’s 530,000 people in our state over 70, so you do the math.”

At this time, if you are 65 and over, Gov. Polis said to standby. He said he’ll make an announcement for the start date on vaccinating that age group in the next couple of weeks.

By the end of the month, UCHealth plans to set up a “very large” drive through mass vaccination clinic in Denver, where they hope to be able to do over 10,000 vaccinations in a single day.