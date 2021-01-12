DENVER (CBS4) – The woman leading Colorado’s COVID-19 Innovation Response Team shared details about a new effort to mass distribute rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests to Colorado schools. The company E-Med will provide two million tests in January.
Sarah Tuneberg told CBS4 the districts and schools will have the option to opt into the program.
Then, the state will provide a portal where staff working in schools can order at-home test kits.
Each carton will have six tests in it, which is enough for screening on every fifth day.
“It reduces the need for PPE. It reduces the need for teachers who are already strapped for time and doing unbelievable yeoman’s work educating our small kids to go to a testing site. It reduces the time to get the test results back, and it’s also a huge cost savings,” said Tuneberg.
Tuneberg says 183 institutions have expressed interest in the program so far. The state anticipates opening the web portal the weekend of the Jan. 25.