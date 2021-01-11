Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Democratic lawmakers joined Denver School Board Director Tay Anderson for a “Remove Trump Now” rally on Sunday. Demonstrator gathered at Denver’s South High School to demand the removal of President Donald Trump from office.
Some cars had signs that read “Impeach Again” and “Trump has blood on his hands.”
People could join in person, tune in from their car, or participate virtually online.
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser was among the speakers and Congresswoman Diana DeGette sent a statement to be read at the the event.
Many who came out said the president incited the violence at the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday.
The cars caravanned from South High School through Denver to Manual High School.
