JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – At least 36 vehicles suffered flat tires while driving on Interstate 70 heading west near Lookout Mountain on Monday. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says it appears debris on the roadway is the cause.
The CSP Golden office confirms it was a box of screws and asked the public if they saw someone lose the box to call dispatch.
The problem spanned between mile markers 237 and 255, CSP tells CBS4.
Heads Up Motorists – drivers are experiencing flat tires on I-70 West in the area of Lookout Mountain. Appears to be related to debris in the roadway – possibly a box of nails or screws. @ColoradoDOT is responding, but please use caution in that area. pic.twitter.com/aFbcSPKy1d
— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) January 11, 2021
The Colorado Department of Transportation is in the area clearing the road, while sheriff’s deputies are helping change tires and call tow trucks.
CSP says no injuries have been reported.