By Danielle Chavira
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – At least 36 vehicles suffered flat tires while driving on Interstate 70 heading west near Lookout Mountain on Monday. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says it appears debris on the roadway is the cause.

The CSP Golden office confirms it was a box of screws and asked the public if they saw someone lose the box to call dispatch.

The problem spanned between mile markers 237 and 255, CSP tells CBS4.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is in the area clearing the road, while sheriff’s deputies are helping change tires and call tow trucks.

CSP says no injuries have been reported.

