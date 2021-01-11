COVID In Colorado: Frustration Grows Among 70+ Age Group Despite Effort To Distribute More VaccinesDespite the push to get more older adults vaccinated since Gov. Jared Polis gave priority to those 70 and up, there remains confusion about where to get vaccinated.

UCHealth Opens Clinical Trial For New Novavax COVID Vaccine CandidateUCHealth is recruiting volunteers to participate in another large COVID-19 vaccine trial, the third underway at UCHealth locations.

University Of Northern Colorado Plans In-Person Commencement This Spring, Return To Class This FallThe University of Northern Colorado is planning in-person commencement activities this spring and a return to in-person learning this fall.

COVID In Colorado: CU Researchers Help Clear The Air In Denver Public SchoolsResearchers from the University of Colorado Boulder have been working with Denver Public Schools to help clear the air.

COVID Precautions Help Reduce Spread Of Influenza, But Experts Say You Should Still Get The Flu ShotWearing masks and practicing social distancing helps reduce the spread of the flu, but doctors say you should still get the flu shot.

January Is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month With Emphasis On Prevention, VaccineAccording to the CDC, in the past 40 years, the number of cases of cervical cancer and the number of deaths have dropped dramatically.