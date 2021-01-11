DENVER (CBS4) – Denver-based Frontier Airlines has announced that it will no longer accept reservations for emotional support animals on any flight, starting Monday. No emotional support animals will be transported after January 31, 2021.
“For all reservations booked on or after January 11, 2021 and for all flights departing on or after February 1, 2021, Frontier will only transport service dogs specifically trained to support a qualified individual with a disability,” airline officials stated.
Airline officials said the DOT’s recent rules change came after “numerous concerns raised by the airline industry, disabilities rights groups, customers and other stakeholders regarding behavioral, safety and health-related issues tied to emotional support animals.”
Customers traveling with a service dog must complete and submit the DOT’s Service Animal Air Transportation Form, attesting to the dog’s health, behavior, and training.
For reservations booked more than 48 hours prior to travel, customers must submit the completed form no later than 48 hours prior to travel. For reservations booked less than 48 hours prior to travel, customers must submit the completed form in person to a Customer Service Agent upon arrival at the airport.
For service animals booked prior to Jan. 11, 2021, for travel through Jan. 31, 2021, Frontier will transport dogs, cats, and miniature horses that have received training (including as a psychiatric service animal) to assist a qualified individual with a disability.
A trained service animal that engages in disruptive behavior or poses a direct threat to the health or safety of others may be denied boarding.
Examples of disruptive behavior include (but are not limited to):
- Scratching, excessive whining or barking;
- Growling, biting, lunging;
- Urinating or defecating in the cabin or gate area
- Animals who do not qualify as trained service animals may still be eligible to travel, for a fee.
Full details on Frontier Airlines’ new Service Animal Policy may be found here along with the required forms for travel.