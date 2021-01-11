BOSTON (CBS) — The FBI has alerted authorities across the country that groups are calling for the “storming” of courthouses in all 50 states if President Donald Trump is removed from office before Inauguration Day, a law enforcement source tells CBS News. The FBI is also warning of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals, and in Washington, D.C., in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The House is moving quickly to impeach Trump, whose term expires on Jan. 20. Trump is accused of inciting an insurrection before Wednesday’s deadly Capitol riot.

The groups are calling for people to come armed at their discretion, CBS News reported. The alert also said there are reports of non-specified threats being made against President-Elect Joe Biden, Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“The FBI respects the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights. Our mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution is dual and simultaneous, not contradictory,” FBI Boston said in the statement. “Accordingly, we are committed to investigating violent behavior and those who are exploiting legitimate, peaceful protests and engaging in violations of federal law.”

Last Wednesday, several hundred demonstrators spent the afternoon on the steps of Colorado’s State Capitol in Denver to protest the outcome of the presidential election. They honked horns and waved Donald Trump and American flags.

One pro-Trump demonstrator told CBS4 that he was there because he did not accept the election results.

“I think there was something fishy going on,” he stated explaining he did not trust the mail in ballot process.

RELATED: Colorado Man Arrested During Protests In DC