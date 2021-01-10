DENVER (CBS4) – A fast-moving but relatively weak winter storm impacted much of Colorado on Saturday, leaving behind a blanket of light snow. For some places, including Denver, it was the first measurable snow of 2021.
National Weather Service Totals
5″ – 1 mile NE of Boulder
4.5″ – 3 miles SW of Niwot
3.8″ – 1 mile NNW of Boulder
3.8″ – 2 miles ENE of Pueblo
3.6″ – 3 miles SSW of Boulder (NWS Office)
3.5″ – 2 miles N of Berthoud
3.5″ – 3 miles ENE of Manitou Springs
3.5″ – 2 miles NNE of Monument
3.5″ – 5 miles NNE of Spanish Peaks
3.3″ – 2 miles NW of Frederick
3.3″ – 8 miles SE of Boone
3.3″ – 1 mile SSE of Beulah
3″ – 3 miles E of Laporte
3″ – 2 miles SE of Penrose
3″ – 1 mile NW of Federal Heights
3″ – 1 mile NNW of Pueblo
3″ – 2 miles NW of Colorado Springs
2.7″ – Longmont
2.6″ – 2 miles NE of Thornton
2.5″ – Boulder
2.5″ – 1 mile ENE of Gary
2.4″ – 1 mile S of Greeley
2.4″ – 4 miles NE of Blende
2.4″ – 2 miles S of Peterson Air Force Base
2.3″ – 2 miles E of Manitou Springs
2.3″ – 4 miles NW of Peterson Air Force Base
2.2″ – 2 miles W of Northglenn
2.1″ – 5 miles NE of Ponderosa Park
2″ – Mead
2″ – 5 miles W of Westcliffe
1.9″ – Denver International Airport
1.9″ – Westminster
1.9″ – 1 mile NNW of Louisville
1.8″ – 3 miles S of Castle Rock
1.5″ – 1 mile NNW of Grant
1.5″ – 2 miles W of Lone Tree
1.4″ – 3 miles SW of Aurora
1.3″ – Central Park (former Stapleton)
1.2″ – Estes Park
1.1″ – 4 miles W of Arvada
1.1″ – 4 miles N of Florissant
1″ – 3 miles WSW of Roxborough Park
1″ – Arvada
1″ – 10 miles NE of Kutch
0.1″ – 12 miles SW of Joes
Colorado Ski Areas
2″ – Eldora
2″ – Monarch
2″ – Wolf Creek
1″ – Cooper
CBS4 Weather Watchers
4.5″ – Thornton (Danny Martinez)
4″ – Coal Creek Canyon (John Baich)
3.8″ – Rist Canyon (Jim Bruce)
3.2″ – S. Parker (Irv Crump)
3.1″ – NW Boulder (Melinda Leach)
2.8″ – Pinewood Springs (Geraldine Pearson)
2.5″ – Estes Park (Bob Rising)
2.5″ – East side of Franktown (Phil Curry)
2.5″ – Fort Collins (Debbie Bidwell)
2.1″ – SE Aurora (Cathy Davis)
2″ – Fort Collins (Chris Ruebel)
2″ – Severance (Jim Weindorf)
2″ – Berthoud (Larry Little)
2″ – Broomfield (Susan Roth)
1.8″ – NW of Castle Rock (Hope Bloom)
1.8″ – Sedalia (Mardi Chase)
1.5″ – SW Lone Tree (Ron Hranac)
1″ – North of Colorado Springs (Steve Bennett)
1″ – Denver (CBS4 Studios)
0.8″ – SW Lakewood (George Smith)