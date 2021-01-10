CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
(CBS4) – Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) praised Amazon’s decision to remove the social media platform Parler from its services Sunday night. The move shuts down Parler’s website and app until it can find a new hosting provider.

The Parler website home screen on a laptop computer arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Parler bills itself as a non-biased social network that protects free speech and user data. John Matze, chief executive officer, says the platform saw great growth during the 2020 election as many conservatives moved away from products like Facebook and Twitter. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images

It’s the latest company, joining Apple and Google, in dropping the app from their platforms.

Before Amazon pulled the plug, Bennet tweeted “Appreciate these steps from Apple, Google Play. Amazon Web Services hosts Parler and should suspend the platform until it removes all posts inciting violence related to the inaugration and acts to prevent similar content going forward. Lives are at stake.”

Parker bills itself as the “world’s premier free speech platform.”

The app’s CEO, John Matze, says they would “rebuild from scratch,” and the website could be offline for as long as a week.

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Youtube have since suspended accounts used by the president.

