(CBS4) – Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) praised Amazon’s decision to remove the social media platform Parler from its services Sunday night. The move shuts down Parler’s website and app until it can find a new hosting provider.
It’s the latest company, joining Apple and Google, in dropping the app from their platforms.
Before Amazon pulled the plug, Bennet tweeted “Appreciate these steps from Apple, Google Play. Amazon Web Services hosts Parler and should suspend the platform until it removes all posts inciting violence related to the inaugration and acts to prevent similar content going forward. Lives are at stake.”
Parker bills itself as the “world’s premier free speech platform.”
Good. https://t.co/jNT0gZGgAC
— Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) January 10, 2021
The app’s CEO, John Matze, says they would “rebuild from scratch,” and the website could be offline for as long as a week.
Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Youtube have since suspended accounts used by the president.