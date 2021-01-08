CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4)– One person died in a garage fire in Northglenn on Friday afternoon. North Metro Fire crews rushed to the scene about 3:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames pouring from the garage in the 11100 block of Pinyon Drive.

The victim has not been identified. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

