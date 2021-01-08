Comments
NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4)– One person died in a garage fire in Northglenn on Friday afternoon. North Metro Fire crews rushed to the scene about 3:30 p.m.
When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames pouring from the garage in the 11100 block of Pinyon Drive.
The victim has not been identified. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
Tech rescue team on scene of fatal garage fire on Pinyon Dr. Crews working to stabilize remaining garage structure so investigators can begin their investigation into the cause. pic.twitter.com/6Jmj0fAXav
— North Metro Fire (@NMFirePIO) January 9, 2021