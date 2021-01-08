(CBS4)– Colorado Congressman Ken Buck calls Democrats’ move to impeach the president a political stunt that will fan the flames of partisanship. This as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is strongly in support of Pres. Donald Trump’s removal from office after pro-Trump supporters violently breached and ransacked the Capitol earlier this week.

The riots on Capitol Hill came after Trump had egged on the protesters at a rally near the White House as the House and Senate were getting ready to certify the Democrat’s electoral college win.

“We now live in two Americas and we need to find as many bridges between those two Americas as possible. We don’t need to dig a deeper trench. I’m tired of Democrats pointing at Trump and his supporters and saying they’re burning down the country when Democrats continue to stoke the fires of division with ridiculous and unconstitutional actions like impeachment.”

President-elect Joe Biden said that if there were six months remaining in Trump’s term, “we should be doing whatever it took” to force him from office. But Biden says he’s now focused on taking office himself on Jan. 20.

Buck, a Republican representing Colorado’s 4th Congressional District, called on Biden to oppose impeachment. He says overturning an election is something that should happen only after great deliberation. It is not something that should be rushed.

“It was a mistake for Republican leadership to try to overturn the results of the electoral college. It’s a mistake for Democratic leadership to try to impeach this president. We have six business days left in this administration and we need to come together as Americans.”