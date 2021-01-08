CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
Filed Under:Jefferson County News

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tweeted video of animal control officers releasing a ring-tailed cat into the woods. The animal was recently rescued from a homeowner’s boiler room.

Officers said the nocturnal creature is native to Colorado and a rare sight to see.

