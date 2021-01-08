Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tweeted video of animal control officers releasing a ring-tailed cat into the woods. The animal was recently rescued from a homeowner’s boiler room.
It's a raccoon?.it's a cat?..it's a catcoon?!¯_(ツ)_/¯
The JCSO Animal Control recently rescued a #ringtail cat from a home owner's boiler room rafters and released it in the woods nearby. This nocturnal creature is native to #Colorado and a rare sight to see. #wildlife #Jeffco pic.twitter.com/Zuz4TjDFs8
— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) January 8, 2021
Officers said the nocturnal creature is native to Colorado and a rare sight to see.