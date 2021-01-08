We are ready for snow in Colorado! Earlier this week the high country saw some snow, but we’ve been dry in January for the Denver area.
We start off with a cloudy morning, with snow quickly moving into the mountains. We don’t expect to see a ton of snow in the mountains, but a few inches will most likely fall. Add in some wind, and travel could be a little tricky at times.
The heaviest snow will be in southeastern Colorado. The Sangre de Cristo mountains could pick up 4 to 7 inches of snow, with lower elevations looking at 3 to 5 inches. Again, with the wind visibility will be pretty low. The snow will stick around through early Sunday morning in this area, but will quickly clear through the morning.
For the Front Range, we could see 1 to 4 inches of snow. The snow could start as early as 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. We could see light snow on and off through most of the day.
This snow won’t last for long. We’ll be back to sunshine on Sunday, and head into a major warming trend starting Monday.