LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles says vehicle renewal documents will be delayed up to three weeks in February. The delay will allow the DMV’s vendor, FAST Enterprises, to complete programming for a material fee increase.
The state generates renewal cards during the first week of the month before the month when registration expires.
“The motor vehicle titling and registration system DRIVES is currently programmed to not allow renewal cards to be generated with the previous material fee at the beginning of the month and the system to charge the current fee for the remainder of the month,” stated DMV officials. “This allows for consistency between the fee illustrated on the renewal card and what the system charges when the renewal is processed.”
Officials say Coloradans can still renew their vehicles in January for February and the fees will be reflective of the current material fees.
Coloradans who renew vehicle documents on or after Feb. 1 will be charged the following material fees:
The Correctional Industries Advisory Committee approved the material fee increase between Nov. 2019 and June 2020. For more information about the rates, visit the Colorado DMV website.
Coloradans can renew their driver license, motor vehicle record and more at myDMV.Colorado.gov. DMV online services are also available on the myColorado™ app, available on Android and iOS devices.