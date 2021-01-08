BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – On Monday, Broomfield will become the state’s first 5 Star county where approved businesses can operate under level Yellow restrictions on the COVID-19 dial. The county was approved for the state’s 5 Star program, which allows businesses that pass an inspection to operate with fewer restrictions.
Broomfield’s metrics qualify for level Orange on the state’s COVID-19 dial. The county’s two-week cumulative incidence rate is currently 319 out of every 100,000 people, which is on the high-end of level Orange. The county’s two-week positivity rate and hospitalization rates qualify for level Yellow.
The 5 Star program allows businesses to operate at one level better than their current level. Certified Broomfield restaurants and gyms can soon operate at 50% capacity up to 50-100 people depending on spacing. Last call will move from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.
In late December, Gov. Jared Polis asked the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to move all level Red counties to Orange on the state’s dial. Currently, the majority of Colorado counties are under level Orange.
The only exceptions are Jackson, Gunnison and Saguache counties, which are currently in level Yellow, and Hinsdale County, which is in level Blue.
For more on the dial restrictions, visit the state’s COVID-19 dial page.