Some Colorado Health Care Workers Receive Second Doses Of COVID VaccineHealth care workers who received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in December received their second dose this week, including staff at Centura Health on Wednesday.

Summit County Seeing Success With COVID Vaccinations Thanks To Drive-Thru PodAs states struggle to find ways to effectively distribute and administer vaccinations, one Colorado community has found success through local pharmacies and a drive-thru pod.

Colorado Counties COVID Vaccine Distribution InformationCBS4 is working to gather information on COVID-19 vaccine distribution in all of Colorado’s 64 counties.

CU Study Finds Bleach-Based Cleaning Products And Sweat Create Airborne ChemicalsAccording to a new study from the University of Colorado Boulder, one exercising person can emit as many chemicals from their body as up to five sedentary people.

COVID In Colorado: RTD Continues With More Layoffs During Pandemic CutsMore RTD layoffs happened this week due to cutbacks due to the coronavurs pandemic. Now, the concern is what those layoffs will mean for riders.

Getting The COVID-19 Vaccine: Polis Lays Out Distribution PlanGov. Jared Polis laid out the plan on Wednesday for getting more people the COVID-19 vaccine.