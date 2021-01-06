DENVER (CBS4)– Several hundred demonstrators spent the afternoon Wednesday on the state Capitol steps to protest the outcome of the presidential election. They honked horns, waved Donald Trump and American flags and many didn’t wear masks.

They came to express their distaste at an election they insisted was stolen.

One pro-Trump demonstrator told CBS4 that he was there because he did not accept the election results.

“I think there was something fishy going on,” he stated explaining he did not trust the mail in ballot process.

RELATED: ‘This Is Not Who We Are’: Colorado Congress Members Jason Crow And Diana Degette On Lockdown At U.S. Capitol

The potential for trouble was there. The Proud Boys were on hand and so too, those dressed in military garb guarding the pro-Trump demonstrators. And there were counter protestors.

One man declined to give his name saying, “We are here in case they decide to enact violence on the community, to be able to defend our community.”

Not long after, an argument between the two sides broke out. A man yelling at the counter demonstrators pulled out a taser which could be heard going off.

State troopers quickly moved in going after the man with the taser and taking him into custody. Police had to intervene between opposing sides on Lincoln Street on other occasions, as well.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock cited the events in Washington, DC and an abundance of caution to close municipal agencies and buildings early on Wednesday.

The tremors from the violent protests at the Capitol Building in Washington, DC felt more than 1,000 miles away in Denver.