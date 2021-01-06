DENVER (CBS4)– Tensions were high at the Colorado state Capitol Wednesday afternoon as Trump supporters rallied against the Presidential election results. The protest happened about the same time at rioters stormed the Capitol Building in Washington, DC.

“People are upset,” said Trump supporter Nancy Arciva. “We think there was an unfair election and we’re here to make our votes count.”

Arciva represents the Latinos for Trump vote. She brought her 14-year-old son, Jared, to the demonstration after their plans to rally in the nation’s capital didn’t pan out.

“People think there are no Hispanics supporting Trump. There are a lot of Hispanics that voted for Trump, that support Trump, and we think he’s a good President and should continue to be the President,” said Arciva. “My son wanted to go out to Washington, D.C. He has a small savings, and he was even willing to give up his savings. We couldn’t make arrangements to fly out to Washington, D.C. and this is the closest thing that we can get for our voices to be heard.”

Voices were heard on both sides of the street in front of the state Capitol as counter protestors showed up to support the democratic process.

“Trump lost, get over it. Let’s get on, let’s get this country back together where it needs to be,” said Gary Soares. “This is not what our nation is.”

Several people were taken away in handcuffs by the end of the protest. There was also a small fight that spilled into traffic on Lincoln Street.