By Jennifer McRae
DENVER (CBS4)– A Denver Police officer was stabbed while taking a suspect into custody on Wednesday evening. The stabbing happened at the Comfort Suites/MainStay Suites at 620 Federal Boulevard.

The officer was taking the suspect into custody on a trespass/harassment report.

The officer, who as yet to be identified, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody. The suspect has not been identified.

