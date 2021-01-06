CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado’s elected leaders were evacuated from the U.S. Capitol after protesters stormed inside. Both senators and all representatives from Colorado’s seven Congressional Districts all tweeted that they and their staff were safely evacuated. All called for an end to the violence.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Protesters gather on the second day of pro-Trump events fueled by President Donald Trump’s continued claims of election fraud in an to overturn the results before Congress finalizes them in a joint session of the 117th Congress on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Lawmakers were evacuated to secure locations around the Capitol complex and Washington, D.C. after thousands of Trump supporters breached the building and skirmished with police officers.

Sen. Michael Bennet, Colorado’s senior senator and Democrat, tweeted that, “I am safe and my staff is safe. We are currently in a secure lockdown. Today’s attack on the Capitol and our democracy is dangerous and unacceptable.”

Colorado’s newly-elected Sen. John Hickenlooper tweeted that he and his staff were safe and that “It’s a sad day for our country, but our democracy is stronger than the dangerous attack on the Capitol today.”

Rep. Diana DeGette tweeted a picture wearing a gas mask while evacuating the Capitol building with the caption, “This isn’t a protest. This is an attempted coup. I never thought we’d see such anarchy spurred by our own president.”

Rep. Ed Perlmutter expressed sadness and frustration with the riots as well as a resolve to carry on with the business at hand, “This only strengthens our resolve to get the Electoral Votes counted & certified and continue with a peaceful transition of power, as has been a hallmark of our nation.”

Rep. Doug Lamborn tweeted that his staff were safe, “I strongly condemn those individuals that have chosen to incite violence and have put our law enforcement in harm’s way. Today is supposed to be a day of constitutional debate, not violence. This is not who we are as Americans.”

Rep. Jason Crow tweeted that he was trapped in the House Chamber as protesters tried to break down the doors. He then said that Congress was going to get back to work, “We have stopped the coup attempt and will be returning to the Capitol today to finish the business of the people. We will never back down, we will return.”

Rep. Ken Buck called the protests “Anarchy” after confirming that he and his staff were safe. He then tweeted a video statement and said, “The events unfolding at the Capitol are outrageous. We will not tolerate anarchy in this country.”

(credit: Ken Buck)

Rep. Joe Neguse tweeted thanks to those in charge of Capitol security for getting everyone out safely, “Thank you to all of our brave law enforcement officials for working so hard to protect the Capitol Complex.”

Newly-elected Rep. Lauren Boebert tweeted that she and her staff were safe, condemned the violence and then promised to defend America’s foundation and freedom, “1776 is the foundation of our country. Today I signed my name to a document to defend that foundation and our freedom. The violence we saw today is inexcusable. Pray for America.”

