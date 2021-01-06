CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
DENVER (CBS4)– Rep. Joe Neguse, a Democrat representing Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District, joined other Judiciary Members of Congress in writing a letter to Vice President Mike Pence. The letter asks Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Pres. Donald Trump from office.

This comes just hours after violent protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol, forcing everyone inside the House of Representatives and Senate to evacuate on Wednesday afternoon. One woman was shot and killed during the demonstration.

Congress was at the Capitol Building to take up the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Neguse signed his name to the letter along with 16 other Judiciary Members of Congress. They brought up event surrounding Wednesday’s protests in the letter, “At one point, the insurrectionists even removed an American flag flying at the Capitol and replaced it with a Trump flag.”

They closed the letter with, “For the sake of our democracy, we emphatically urge you to invoke the 25th Amendment and begin the process of removing President Trump from power. President Trump has shown time and again that he is unwilling to protect our democracy and carry out the duties of the office.”

CBS’ “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan reports some senior members of the Trump administration have also discussed the possibility of invoking the 25th Amendment, which could be used to remove a president from office and make the vice president the commander in chief.

LINK: Judiciary Members Of Congress 25th Amendment Letter

