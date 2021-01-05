Comments
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A police officer was injured after a Colorado Department Of Transportation snowplow caught fire on Tuesday morning. Steamboat Springs Police and Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle fire around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
A CDOT snowplow was traveling into Steamboat Springs from Milner on Highway 40 eastbound near Lagoon Court when the truck’s operator reported a fire.
As an officer approached the vehicle, a tire on the truck exploded, injuring the officer. The officer was transported to UCHealth/Yampa Valley Medical Center and was released.