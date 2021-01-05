ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning and safety John Lynch have been named finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

Manning and Lynch were selected as two of 15 modern-era finalists from an initial group of 130 nominees.

This is Manning’s first year of eligibility. Manning led the Broncos from 2012-2015, winning 45 games, four straight division titles, and the Super Bowl 50 title against the Carolina Panthers. While in Denver, Manning threw for 17,112 yards and 140 touchdowns. He was named to three Pro Bowls and was selected to the First Team All-Pro twice.

“One of the greatest to ever play the game. Peyton Manning is another step closer to Canton!” the Broncos tweeted after the finalists were announced.

One of the greatest to ever play the game. Peyton Manning is another step closer to Canton! pic.twitter.com/yOdeeUanfv — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 5, 2021

This is Lynch’s eighth time as a finalist (2014-21.) Lynch started his career in Tampa Bay, and played there for 11 season before coming to the Broncos. He played in Denver for four years and quickly became a lynchpin as a free safety. He was named to nine Pro Bowls and was selected to the First Team All-Pro twice.

“John Lynch is knocking on the door to Canton,” the Broncos tweeted.

The Class of 2021 will be announced during the week leading up to Super Bowl LV (Sunday, Feb. 7) in Tampa, Florida, and enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio.

The other modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 are: