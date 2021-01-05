GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Hikers rejoice, Hanging Lake will reopen this year. The only question now is when.
Hanging Lake was spared by the Grizzly Creek Fire this past summer but the trail and highway rest stop have been closed since the fire started. The U.S. Forest Service is working with CDOT and the city of Glenwood Springs this winter to determine a safe reopening date.
The Forest Service is also looking at conditions along the trail leading to the iconic natural monument, including trees that may pose a hazard, falling rocks, and any slide mitigation that needs to be done.
The Grizzly Creek Fire was officially declared contained on December 18th, more than a month since the last recorded fire activity. According to a USFS spokesperson, crews have been waiting to make sure decent snow has fallen in the area before calling the last part contained.