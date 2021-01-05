(CBS4) – A 39-year-old man was sentenced on Monday to 90 days behind bars after slashing his coworker a year ago near the base of Breckenridge ski resort. Carlton Findley and his coworker got in a fight at the Coppertop Cafe & Lounge inside the Beaver Run Resort hotel on Jan. 7 and he pleaded guilty to an assault charge in November.
Both Findley and his coworker were hurt in the fight, which started in the kitchen. The Summit County District Attorney’s office says the coworker was feeling threatened by Findley and hit him with a large pan and ran out of the kitchen. Findley then grabbed a kitchen knife and chased him. He cut him in the head with the knife in the midst of slashing at him.
The coworker was able to get the knife away from Findley and people nearby helped to hold him down until police came.
In addition to the 90 day jail sentence, Findley was handed a suspended five year sentence in the Colorado Department of Corrections, he’ll have to pay thousands in legal fees and he’ll go on supervised probation for three years.
“The defendant will have some time to think about his actions and make amends to society in the coming months,” said Lisa Hunt, Senior Deputy Summit County DA, in a prepared statement.