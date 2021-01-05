BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – After changes to the COVID-19 vaccination prioritization list in Colorado last week increased the number of people eligible for a Phase 1A or 1B vaccine, Boulder County has set up a notification system for those qualified for vaccination.
All Boulder County residents can sign up here.
They will then receive an email when their group is eligible for vaccination. Most people will be able to get the vaccine from their healthcare provider or a local pharmacy.
30,000 residents over the age of 70, as well as teachers, grocery store workers, and other essential workers now qualify for vaccination under the state’s current phase. However, Boulder County Health spokesperson Chana Goussetis says the county public health department is only getting 500-700 doses per week. Other providers are also getting doses.
Boulder County reported 155 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Monday. Those two deaths were people in their 70s and 90s, and were long-term care facility residents. The overall county positivity rate increased from 4.5% to 5.4%, and the five-day new case average jumped from 79 to 83 cases per day.
The hospitalizations, however, dropped to 51. That’s the lowest level since late October.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Boulder County has reported 15,151 cases, 419 hospitalizations, and 184 deaths.