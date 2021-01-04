DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Motor Vehicle offices will continue in-person services at all locations beginning Tuesday. The branches closed before Thanksgiving due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Older adults and people living with disabilities will be helped as soon as possible and everyone else is on a first come, first served basis.
Those who can are encouraged to complete their DMV needs online.
The following are examples of transactions that can be completed online at denvergov.org/dmv:
• Placards
• Duplicate Registration
• Duplicate Title
• Renewals
• Change of Address
• Release of Liability
• New Registrations
• Emissions Extensions
• Download Forms
• Tab Replacement
• Plate Replacement
• Estimate Fees
• Transactions Receipts
• Title & Registration History
• Emissions Waivers
• Check Title Status