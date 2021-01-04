BRONCOS SHAKEUPJohn Elway is stepping down as GM of Denver Broncos to take on "elevated role"
By Justin Adams

DENVER (CBS4) — For only the second time since the NFL merger, the Denver Broncos will be picking 9th in the first-round on the NFL Draft.

(credit: Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

The other player the Broncos selected with the ninth pick was Otis Armstrong in 1973. Armstrong would become a two-time Pro Bowler in his eight-year playing career with the Broncos.

Denver will have nine selections in the 2021 NFL Draft. Here is their current draft order:

  • 1st Round (#9 overall selection)
  • 2nd Round
  • 3rd Round
  • 4th Round
  • 5th Round
  • 6th Round
  • 7th Round
  • 7th Round (From NY Giants)
  • 7th Round (From Cleveland Browns)

The rest of the first-round picks will be determined through the results of the playoffs. Any possible compensatory picks will be awarded in in February.

Justin Adams

