DENVER (CBS4) — For only the second time since the NFL merger, the Denver Broncos will be picking 9th in the first-round on the NFL Draft.
The other player the Broncos selected with the ninth pick was Otis Armstrong in 1973. Armstrong would become a two-time Pro Bowler in his eight-year playing career with the Broncos.
Denver will have nine selections in the 2021 NFL Draft. Here is their current draft order:
- 1st Round (#9 overall selection)
- 2nd Round
- 3rd Round
- 4th Round
- 5th Round
- 6th Round
- 7th Round
- 7th Round (From NY Giants)
- 7th Round (From Cleveland Browns)
The rest of the first-round picks will be determined through the results of the playoffs. Any possible compensatory picks will be awarded in in February.