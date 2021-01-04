DENVER (CBS4) – Even though Gov. Jared Polis hasn’t extended the eviction moratorium in Colorado, he did add a waiver for late fees until the end of the month. Those who are impacted by the coronavirus pandemic do have options.

“I was at a point where I was 4½ months behind in rent,” Amber Stofko-Talley said.

Up until recently, Stofko has never thought she would lose the home she and her family live in.

“In my situation, I’ve been able to catch up on the rent side, but then everything else had taken a back seat,” she explained.

That means utilities are still behind. One of Stofko’s problems was that her stimulus check was issued for a single person when it should have included her two kids, as well.

“That’s when I came across the Facebook group of people just putting down their experiences, helpful hints,” Stofko said.

She also had a hard time with unemployment benefits and could not get through to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment office. She eventually figured out what steps to take, surprisingly from other people on social media.

“It took from March to July to even get my first payment,” she recalled.

For the past several months, she’s been applying non-stop for jobs, coincidentally, during the time CBS4 spoke with Stofko, she heard back from an employer.

“It feels good, after so many months of being in limbo and not getting calls back,” she said.

She has renewed hope that things may improve if she lands the job, yet without the same protections that were in place a few months back, she is still feels a bit anxious.

“Just positive thoughts and you know, hopefully, our government can agree on things, so that we don’t have these huge lapses in between,” she added.

Polis’ office also told CBS4 they are still reviewing additional measures to help those in need to stay in their homes.

