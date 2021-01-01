WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) — Police are looking for two men who confronted another male as he left a Circle K store Thursday evening. The two men are suspects in the fatal stabbing of the third man.
Trevor Materasso of the Westminster Police Department told CBS4 that the incident was reported to police at 6:21 p.m. from the Circle K located at 7584 Sheridan Boulevard.
Officers learned the third man, believed to be in his early twenties, was confronted first by one male and then a second before the stabbing.
The victim’s family was on scene immediately after the encounter, Materrasso said. The man died at the hospital.
The suspects drove away, but investigators are sifting through conflicting reports about the vehicle description and license plate.
Investigators have also received conflicting information about whether the incident may be gang-related, Materasso said.
Homicide detectives will be collecting evidence at the scene until mid-morning Friday.
Materasso asked anyone with information about the incident or the suspects to call the Westminster Police Department at 303-658-4360.