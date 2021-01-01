(CBS4) — A possible kidnapping and domestic violence suspect was taken into custody in Aurora at the end of a police pursuit that started in Broomfield early Friday morning.

The male suspect crashed his vehicle in a parking lot at Colfax Avenue and Moline Street about a half hour after police were first called about a woman screaming for help.

Rachel Welte of Broomfield Police Department told CBS4 that calls came in to dispatch at 5:20 a.m. from the 8000 block of Uptown Avenue, just south of the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield. Witnesses described a woman wearing little to no clothing who was screaming, “You’re hurting me.”

A Broomfield sergeant was nearby, Welte said, and encountered the car which witnesses described as the suspect’s. The driver refused to pull over and sped away from the officer, Welte said.

The officer pursued, Welte explained, based on the kidnapping reports. The chase route wound down Highway 36 and Interstate 25 into downtown Denver and went east down Colfax Avenue, taking numerous detours down side streets along the way.

The suspect tried to run from the scene following the crash, Welte said, but was tackled by the same Broomfield sergeant and taken into custody.

The male suspect and his female passenger were both taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The male will be booked on several charges relating to domestic violence, eluding police, reckless endangerment and false imprisonment, Welte said. Investigators are interviewing the female and charges will be influenced by her statements and those of witnesses.

There were no other injuries.

The Broomfield sergeant’s car suffered minor damage in what technically is an accident. Welte said the cruiser slid on ice and “tapped” the suspect’s vehicle after it had crashed.