ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The staff at Cherry Creek Schools got their coronavirus vaccines on Friday. They are among the first school employees in Colorado to receive the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The district is partnering with Centura Health for the vaccines not only for nurses but cafeteria workers and school security. Teachers are set to follow.
“I believe that by the end of this month, first of February at least, all of our 9,000 educators will receive their first vaccine and then by the end of March, spring break, everybody should have their full dose and we should be ready to go back to school full in-person with all levels,” said Cherry Creek Schools Superintendent Scott Siegfried.
The Cherry Creek Schools district is not requiring employees to get the vaccine but is giving everyone the opportunity.