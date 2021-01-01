(CBS4) – Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert, a Republican who represents Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, says she will object to the Electoral College results that certified President-elect Joe Biden’s win. Congress will meet on Wednesday to formally count the electoral votes.
Boebert said she will join other House Republicans protesting Biden’s win over President Donald Trump in November. The Republican congressional allies have indicated they plan to challenge the electoral votes in certain states, though these efforts are likely to be unsuccessful.
“In Pennsylvania, if the courts would have at least heard the case before Election Day, a lot of this could have been avoided but there are many states like Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada and others that went against the federal Constitution and changed their state constitution in a way that is not prohibited which means that their electors should not be certified,” Boebert explained.
Lawmakers are allowed to object to the state’s electoral votes under federal law. An objection must be made in writing and signed by at least one member of the Senate and one member of the House.
RELATED: ‘I Want To Carry My Firearm To Defend Myself’: Congresswoman-Elect Lauren Boebert Takes Fierce Stance On Gun Rights To Capitol Hill
Colorado’s Third Congressional District — Alabama in Colorado!
Keep this Enemy of the People out of the Capitol!