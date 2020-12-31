Comments
EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Eagle County has announced the first three times and locations that COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to residents 70 and older. Three clinics are scheduled for next week in Eagle, El Jebel and Edwards:
- Thursday, Jan. 7, from 8 a.m. to noon at Golden Eagle Senior Center, 715 Broadway in Eagle;
- Friday, Jan. 8, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Eagle County Community Center, 20 Eagle County Drive in El Jebel;
- Saturday, Jan. 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Battle Mountain High School, 151 Miller Ranch Road in Edwards.
Those receiving the vaccine will be asked to sign an attestation confirming they are a resident of Eagle County and are available for both doses.
Appointments are required and can be scheduled online at http://www.eaglecountycovid.org or by phone at 970-328-9750, beginning at 8 a.m. Monday. If no appointments are available, it means the clinic is full for that day or location.
Vaccine supply is still very limited. Additional clinics will be made available as additional vaccine supplies are received.