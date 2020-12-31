COVID In Summit County: Drive Up Vaccination Site Serves 320 Doses Per 4-Hour PeriodSummit County is one of the first in the state to begin COVID-19 vaccinations for the 70+ age group; by Thursday afternoon, it had administered more than 300 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

COVID In Colorado: No Level Yellow Restrictions Under 5 Star Program- YetGov. Jared Polis announced Wednesday that Colorado’s counties in Level Red on the COVID-19 dial are going to Level Orange on Jan. 4, 2021.

COVID In Colorado: Despite Vaccines Available For 70+, Getting The Shot May Be ChallengingThousands of Coloradans who are eager to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations are learning the process isn’t going to be as simple as calling and setting up an appointment at their own convenience.

COVID In Colorado: Church Bells Ring Out In Pueblo To Honor Coronavirus VictimsThursday marked a somber New Year's Eve in Pueblo as victims of the coronavirus pandemic were honored. All of Pueblo paused at noon as churches rang their bells for three minutes.

COVID In Colorado: Eagle County Announces First Vaccination Clinics For Residents 70+Three clinics are scheduled for next week in Eagle, El Jebel and Edwards.

COVID In Colorado: 70+ Age Group Moves Up, Questions Remain About Where To Get VaccinePhase 1B will now include those 70 and older, essential workers like grocery store employees and teachers.