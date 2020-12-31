(CBS4) – Like all of us, Colorado’s elected officials in Congress had a very hectic 2020. This week several representatives shared statistics on social media showing just how busy things were in the year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This was a tough year for many of us but I’m proud of the work we did,” said Rep. Ed Perlmutter, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 7th Congressional District, who was one of the many Colorado leaders who tested positive for COVID-19.

Perlmutter held a whopping 16 telephone town halls about the coronavirus outbreak with more than 69,000 participants. Additionally, he shared the following data about his office’s work this year:

– 79,731 letters and calls answered

– 8 pieces of legislation introduced (3 were COVID-related, and 3 were signed into law)

– Co-sponsored 46 COVID-specific bills

– Sent 100 letters to federal agencies, Congressional leaders and committees advocating for COVID-related support for Colorado

“We will continue working for you in the new year as we continue to deal with the pandemic and economic downturn,” Perlmutter said.

Rep. Ken Buck, a Republican who represents Colorado’s 4th Congressional District, didn’t say much about coronavirus in a “2020 In Review” graphic he posted on Facebook, but he wrote that his office responded to more than 42,000 constituent letters and emails. Buck’s office also helped more than 800 constituents through casework.

“I am so proud to serve the wonderful people of Colorado’s Fourth District.￼￼ Thank you for allowing me to represent you in Congress this year,” Buck wrote.

Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 6th Congressional District, wrote on Twitter and Facebook that “COVID-19 couldn’t stop Team Crow from helping” the people in his district. In 2020 his office held 12 tele-town halls and 200 virtual meetings and responded to 61,481 letters, emails and calls. He also introduced 8 COVID-19 bills, amendments and resolutions.

Additionally, Crow’s office helped 22 citizens return to the country from overseas during the pandemic, answered unemployment assistance requests from 300 Coloradans and was involved in getting PPP loans to 12,484 businesses.

COVID-19 couldn't stop Team Crow from helping #CO6 ⤵️ 📞 12 tele-town halls

✈️ 22 citizens helped to return from overseas

🤝 200 virtual meetings

✅ 300 unemployment assistance requests answered

💸 12,000 businesses who received PPP

✉️ 61,000 letters, emails & calls answered pic.twitter.com/sS9hkslNad — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) December 31, 2020

Crow also released an unusual stat: he wore 4 different face masks in a rotation in 2020.