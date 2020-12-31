(CBS4) – A new app released by Adams County allows residents to get easy access to specific data about coronavirus outbreaks. The COVID View Mobile App shows where two or more positive cases are active in the county.
The app also provides information about free COVID-19 testing sites in the county and provides other health resources.
“This app will inform our residents of outbreaks in the community so they can plan accordingly to keep their loved ones safe. It’s also a great resource to find information about the county’s current level on Colorado’s COVID-19 dial and what restrictions are in place,” Adams County Manager Raymond Gonzales said in a prepared statement.
The app can be found in the App Store or on Google Play by searching COVID View, COVIDVIEW, or AdCoGov. Visit adamscountycovid19.org for the latest on the county’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.