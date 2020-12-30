(CBS4) – A child abuse report in Colorado led law enforcement officers to a 23-year-old woman in another country. The investigation started on Dec. 13 in El Jebel when a man told the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office that Morgan Abrums was sending him pictures of an infant he was related to being abused.
The sheriff’s office worked with the FBI, U.S. Marshals and the Embassy of Colombia to track the woman down in Bogota, Colombia. It was initially thought that she might be in one of several different places in the U.S.
She was arrested and was taken on a warrant to the United States where she faces a domestic violence harassment charge and may face other charges. The child was taken into custody for safekeeping.
Anyone with information about the case that might help police with their continuing investigation is asked to call Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007 or 1-800-972-TIPS.